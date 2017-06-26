NEWS

Dramatic fire burns 2 buildings on county property in Downey

A firefighter douses flames during a fire on a Los Angeles County property in Downey on Monday, June 26, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Two structures were engulfed in flames during a fire early Monday morning on a county property in Downey, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Erickson Avenue and Descanso Street, according to the Downey Fire Department. Firefighters responded and knocked down the dramatic fire, which caused no injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Arson investigators and Los Angeles County officials were en route to the scene, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarson investigationarsonfireDowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
No Ramadan celebration at White House
Supreme Court could take action on Trump's travel ban
Philando Castile's mother reaches $3M settlement in death
Juror in Cosby trial describes tears, frustration of grueling deliberations
More News
Top Stories
Santa Clarita brush fire burns 870 acres
Officials to release more on man accused of murdering missing son
Driver, kids survive after SUV crashes into motel pool
Philando Castile's mother reaches $3M settlement in death
Facebook celebrates Harry Potter with Easter egg
Burglars loot Woodland Hills home damaged from explosion
Explore some of LA's popular veteran-owned businesses
Show More
PHOTOS: Placerita Fire burns near homes in Santa Clarita
Snapchat's new feature raises privacy concerns
Man fatally shoots mother before killing self in San Gabriel
VIDEO: Crowd catches teen falling from park ride
SpaceX launches 10 satellites from Vandenberg AFB
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos