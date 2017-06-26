Dramatic fire burns 2 buildings on county property in Downey

Two structures were engulfed in flames during a fire early Monday morning on a county property in Downey, authorities said.The blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Erickson Avenue and Descanso Street, according to the Downey Fire Department. Firefighters responded and knocked down the dramatic fire, which caused no injuries.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.Arson investigators and Los Angeles County officials were en route to the scene, a sheriff's spokesperson said.