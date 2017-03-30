NEWS

'Dreamer' says she got death threats after posting tax return photo

DREAMer Belen Sisa says she posted this photo - of her holding up her taxes - to try and educate people. (WLS)

PHOENIX, Ariz. --
As someone who's often spoken out for the so-called "Dreamers," Belen Sisa is used to the ugly epithets that are hurled her way. But that still didn't prepare her for what followed when she posted a photo of her holding up her tax returns.

"I just really wanted to beat the myth that undocumented immigrants don't pay taxes and contribute to the United States," Sisa told KTVK.

That's why Sisa says she posted this photo - of her holding up her taxes - to try and educate people.



Sisen wrote on Facebook: "MYTH BUSTER: I, an undocumented immigrant, just filed my taxes and PAID $300 to the state of Arizona. I cannot receive financial aid from the state or federal government for school, I cannot benefit from unemployment, a reduced healthcare plan, or a retirement fund. I think I'm a pretty good citizen. Oh and there are MILLIONS just like me who pay into a system they will never receive anything from. Wanna tell me again how I should be deported, contribute nothing and only leech off this country while the 1% wealthiest people in this country steal from you everyday? How about you show me yours Donald J. Trump? #HereToStay"

Sisa is part of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, which allows people who were brought to the U.S. as kids to legally work in the U.S.

She's been paying taxes for the last four years. She's also attending ASU.

She says after posting the photo, people started sharing it - and then the comments and messages rolled in. Many of them were negative, telling her she should be deported. Some even threatened to report her to the FBI and ICE.

Then there were the death threats.

"It's on every level of disgusting and horrendous the amount of hate that I received," Sisa said. "There was one where it was a character of Trump holding a head, and they photo shopped my head in it throwing me over the wall that he is going to build on the border of Mexico and the U.S."

Sisa fought back. She started exposing the hateful messages and sharing them on her Facebook. She says since then she's received a lot of love and support.
