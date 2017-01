Driver arrested in Hyde Park hit-run that left man critically injured

A man was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of hitting another man on a motorized bike in Hyde Park and fleeing the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition.Authorities said Javier Saravia is the suspected driver and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. The car that they say was involved in the crash was found in a carport in the back of Saravia's residence and impounded.The crash happened on Dec. 26 around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 48th Street and 9th Avenue . The 35-year-old victim was riding his motorized bicycle westbound on 48th when the driver of a red or burgundy late 90s model Oldsmobile Cutlass sedan made a left turn in front of him.The driver failed to stop and fled the scene. Authorities said a passenger was also in the car. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.Two days later, authorities released two surveillance videos showing the crash and the two suspects inside a convenience store.Anyone with more information was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.