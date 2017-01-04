NEWS

Driver arrested in Hyde Park hit-run that left man critically injured

Surveillance footage shows a hit-and-run driver making a left turn in Hyde Park right before crashing into a bicyclist and leaving the area on Dec. 26, 2016. (KABC)

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of hitting another man on a motorized bike in Hyde Park and fleeing the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Authorities said Javier Saravia is the suspected driver and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. The car that they say was involved in the crash was found in a carport in the back of Saravia's residence and impounded.

The crash happened on Dec. 26 around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 48th Street and 9th Avenue. The 35-year-old victim was riding his motorized bicycle westbound on 48th when the driver of a red or burgundy late 90s model Oldsmobile Cutlass sedan made a left turn in front of him.


The driver failed to stop and fled the scene. Authorities said a passenger was also in the car. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two days later, authorities released two surveillance videos showing the crash and the two suspects inside a convenience store.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
