A driver was found injured Sunday morning after CHP officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said.The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the northbound side of the interstate, just south of the 105 Freeway, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.Officers arrived to discover a minivan with a shattered right rear window and a broken windshield, the news release said, adding that the female motorist had suffered a head wound.No further description of the driver's injury was given, nor was her age disclosed. She was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in unknown condition.CHP officers searched nearby overpasses, frontage roads and embankments in an attempt to locate any suspects or evidence, the agency said. An air unit also scoured the area from overhead.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Fleming or Officer Stafford at the CHP's West Los Angeles office at (310) 642-3939.