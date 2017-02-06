NEWS

Driver found with head injury after CHP responds to report of shooting on 405 Freeway in Hawthorne

By ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver was found injured Sunday morning after CHP officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the northbound side of the interstate, just south of the 105 Freeway, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived to discover a minivan with a shattered right rear window and a broken windshield, the news release said, adding that the female motorist had suffered a head wound.

No further description of the driver's injury was given, nor was her age disclosed. She was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in unknown condition.

CHP officers searched nearby overpasses, frontage roads and embankments in an attempt to locate any suspects or evidence, the agency said. An air unit also scoured the area from overhead.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Fleming or Officer Stafford at the CHP's West Los Angeles office at (310) 642-3939.
Related Topics:
newsshootingfreewayCHPcalifornia highway patrolHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tom Brady Says His Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen
Iran Lifts Ban Preventing US Wrestlers From Attending Tournament
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
Australian PM: I Have a 'Very Frank Relationship' With Trump
Tom Brady Named MVP in Historic Super Bowl Win
More News
Top Stories
Patriots beat Falcons, 34-28, to win Super Bowl 51 in overtime
Student returns to LA after being turned away due to travel ban
Robbery at Westside Jack in the Box prompts LAPD response
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
70 arrested in drug, gang bust in San Bernardino County
For Trump's foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Show More
Car slams into same Pasadena Cheesecake Factory hit with explosive
Passengers unite, remove swastikas inside NY subway train
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
Man apparently fatally struck by Red Line train in Hollywood
A look at some Super Bowl ads that target car buyers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos