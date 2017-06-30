Driver in custody after U-Haul hits restaurant in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2160027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> U-Haul hits Northern Liberties restaurant. Watch raw video shot from Chopper 6 on June 28, 2017.

Viewer Sean Conroy captured this pic of the suspect in today's UHAUL crash in Nolibs in custody for DUI @6abc pic.twitter.com/Px5S12v4lA — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 29, 2017

Police said a U-Haul truck driver may have been under the influence when he slammed the vehicle into a restaurant in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section on Wednesday afternoon.It happened at the Urban Village Brewery at 1001 N. 2nd Street.The view from ABC7 sister station's WPVI-TV's Chopper 6 showed the front end of the vehicle inside the building.The driver responsible for the crash was taken into police custody on suspicion of a DUI.Surveillance video shows the moments when the U-Haul drove through the window of the restaurant."It was like a tsunami, that's how I put it. It was a bunch of stuff coming at me pushing me away," customer Mishel Taylor said.Taylor, a local realtor and friend of the restaurant owners, was seated next to the window."I got up after I got pushed about 3-4 feet. I ran toward the bar, and I hit the side of the bar with my rib and knew I couldn't go any further and closed my eyes," Taylor said.Dashcam video caught the moments before the crash when the driver headed the wrong way on North Second Street, just before 1 p.m.Witnesses watched in horror."It was a high pitched grind. Imagine when you hear it punching through cars, we were like, 'Why is it coming that way?'" Kevin Ramirez, of Northern Liberties, said.The driver, injured, ran screaming and cursing.The co-owners of Urban Village Brewing Company said an employee put the U-Haul in park, and they panicked searching for Taylor."I immediately was concerned where did she go? I thought she was hit by the U-Haul," co-owner Dave Goldman said.Police said the driver, a 41-year-old man, suffered injuries to his leg and was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital.Taylor said she feels lucky to be alive."I'm going to have a glass of wine, relax and hug everyone I love," she said.Syringes were spotted in the front seat of the U-Haul, which witnesses said didn't appear to be hauling anything.One witness spotted the invoice of the U-Haul that showed the driver rented it nine days ago.There was no structural damage to the building, inspectors said.Urban Village Brewing Company was back open for business in time for the dinner rush. The restaurant had its grand opening nearly a month ago.The investigation was ongoing.