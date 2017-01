Los Angeles police were on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Westlake early Saturday morning.The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of W. Wilshire Boulevard, according to LAPD West Traffic Division officials.The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not yet released.Authorities did not have a description of the suspect vehicle or the driver.