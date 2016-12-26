Driver killed after chase vehicle crashes into tree in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A brief chase ended in a violent and deadly crash in South Los Angeles early Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision, involving a silver Chevrolet Impala, happened on Manchester Avenue, between McKinley Place and South Central Avenue.
The incident all started at about 2:30 a.m. when officers tried to stop the Impala for running stop signs and weaving, according to Sgt. Charles Chu of the CHP. The driver then led authorities on a chase near Morton Avenue and 83rd Street, traveling at speeds of over 100 mph, Chu said.
The brief chase ended in a crash just one minute later after the driver hit two dips, lost control, veered to the right and struck a pole and tree. The man inside was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other person was believed to be inside the car.
An investigation into the crash was ongoing.
Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go