Driver killed when car shears fire hydrant, slams into building in Canoga Park

Firefighters and police officers are seen at the site of a fatal car crash in Canoga Park on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was killed early Tuesday morning when his car sheared a fire hydrant and slammed into a building into Canoga Park, authorities said.

The force of the impact split the vehicle in half about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue, a spokesperson for the LAPD's Valley Traffic Bureau said.

A geyser of water erupted high into the air due to the toppled hydrant.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where the unidentified driver was pronounced dead.

Sherman Way was closed between Independence and Variel as a cleanup and investigation got underway.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
