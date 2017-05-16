Driver killed when car shears fire hydrant, slams into building in Canoga Park

A man was killed early Tuesday morning when his car sheared a fire hydrant and slammed into a building into Canoga Park, authorities said.The force of the impact split the vehicle in half about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue, a spokesperson for the LAPD's Valley Traffic Bureau said.A geyser of water erupted high into the air due to the toppled hydrant.Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where the unidentified driver was pronounced dead.Sherman Way was closed between Independence and Variel as a cleanup and investigation got underway.The cause of the crash was unknown.