Terrible scene. Deadly high-speed crash on Sherman Way in Canoga Park; car split in half. Details on @ABC7 4:30am! #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/3Gu7x9ZwQk — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) May 16, 2017

A man in his 20s was killed early Tuesday morning when his car sheared a fire hydrant and slammed into a building in Canoga Park, authorities said.The force of the impact split the vehicle in half about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue, a spokesperson for the LAPD's Valley Traffic Bureau said.A geyser of water erupted high into the air due to the toppled hydrant.Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where the unidentified driver was pronounced dead.The cause of the crash was unknown, but Los Angeles Police Department investigators said the car was likely traveling at twice the speed limit at the time of the crash.Sherman Way was closed between Independence and Variel avenues as a cleanup operation got underway.