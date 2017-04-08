Driver loses control, crashes into garage of La Palma home

A car veered off a street and landed on top of another car inside the garage of a La Palma home Saturday morning.The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the 7400 block of Dallas Drive. Witnesses and neighbors said they heard a loud noise."We heard a big explosion that everything was like an earthquake," neighbor Umberto Montoya said.A white BMW had veered off the street, crashing into the garage of Dan and Edith Hickey. The car had landed on top of a loaner car they had.The couple was asleep at the time on the second floor in a bedroom toward the back of the house. The Hickeys said they had felt their home shake and thought it was an earthquake until they came outside and saw their garage.Authorities said the driver wasn't under the influence. He and his passengers weren't hurt in the crash.A contractor said the damage is at least $50,000, but could end up being more.It was unclear why or how the driver lost control of the BMW. The crash remained under investigation.