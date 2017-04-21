Police and rescue crews in the Hollywood Hills Friday night were searching for the driver of a car that crashed through a guard rail and careened over a cliff.The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of W. Blantyre Drive, near Mulholland Drive, where fire officials said a car was found about 150 yards down a steep hillside.Los Angeles police and LAFD crews said no patients were immediately found, and the search was expanded with air operations and K-9 search dogs.As of 11 p.m., there was still no sign of the person behind the wheel or any passengers as rescuers with flashlights scoured the hillsides, looking through the brush for anyone possibly thrown from the wreckage.Officials said if the car, which had its airbag deployed and windows smashed, had tumbled any further, it would have landed in the pool of a nearby home."I saw the lights, so I went up to see what it was and called 911," said neighborhood resident Brendan Carroll. "We couldn't find anybody in it."No further information was released as the investigation continued.