Driver robbed, shot before crashing into Leimert Park church

A victim shot in a violent robbery was able to escape before crashing into a church in Leimert Park, authorities said Wednesday morning, and a hunt was underway for the suspects in the crime.Los Angeles police at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night responded to calls that a car had crashed into a building near the intersection of S. Western Avenue and W. 39th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver had been shot several times, authorities said.Investigators later learned the crash stemmed from what appeared to be a robbery at a gas station on S. Western and W. Vernon avenues. Police said the driver walked out of the gas station convenience store when he was approached by three men and then shot during a struggle with the suspects.The wounded victim, who was not identified, fled the scene in his car before crashing into the church.The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.The suspect car was described as a silver Hyundai Sonata. Descriptions of the suspects were not released.