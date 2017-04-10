CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities have identified a driver they said crashed into six pedestrians outside a Chino church, killing two women Sunday evening.
Chino police said 85-year-old Tae Kwon of Chino Hills was behind the wheel of a 2007 Acura SUV when he reversed from his parking spot at a fast speed, striking six women.
The car then continued and crashed into a building next to East Sarang Community Church.
Officials said two women were killed and four were seriously injured. The identities of the victims who were killed have not been released, but police said they were women over the age of 60.
The women who suffered serious injuries were expected to survive, according to officials.
Tae Kwon and his passenger, identified by authorities as his wife, 76-year-old Jung Kwon, were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives said their investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, but said they didn't believe alcohol or drugs played a factor.