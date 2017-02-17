Drug suspect killed during gunfight with police in Cerritos

A narcotics suspect died after exchanging gunfire with officers in Cerritos early Friday, officials said.The incident triggered a lengthy standoff, evacuations of nearby homes and the closing of an onramp of the westbound 91 Freeway.It was not immediately determined if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from gunfire by officers.The incident began around 4:45 a.m. when Long Beach Police Department SWAT officers were serving a high-risk search warrant for narcotics activity in the 18000 block of Alexander Avenue in Cerritos.SWAT officers were deployed to serve the warrant because police believed the suspect to be armed and dangerous.Officials say as the SWAT team surrounded the residence, he opened fire on them with an assault rifle.No officers were struck, but they returned gunfire and shot tear gas into the home.Two people, identified as the mother and uncle of the suspect, fled after the tear gas was deployed, but the suspect remained inside.Police evacuated about 20 people from six homes in the area as they tried to reach the suspect. They also shut down the Carmenita Road offramp of the westbound 91 Freeway.After a lengthy wait, officers entered the home and found the suspect dead of a gunshot wound.His identity has not been released.