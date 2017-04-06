NEWS

Drunk driving simulation shows Santa Fe Springs students aftermath, consequences

The 'Every 15 Minutes' campaign stopped by Santa Fe High School, providing an eye-opening experience for students about the consequences of drinking and driving.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
The "Every 15 Minutes" campaign stopped by Santa Fe High School, providing an eye-opening experience for students about the consequences of drinking and driving.

The two-day program had students sit through a simulated fatal drunk driving accident, involving their peers, as well as the aftermath and a mock funeral.

"It's a two-day program where we have actual scenarios. It shows the police response, it shows the actual accident, it shows what happens after that," said Dino Torres, director of Santa Fe Springs Police Services.

A real drunk driving victim was also brought in to share her story with the students.

"I never in a million years would have thought I would be one, paralyzed and two, speaking about being paralyzed in a drunk driving accident. You can't really prepare for an injury like this, but you have an option and you have a voice and you can say no to getting in the car," Chelsie Hill said.

Emotions were running high, and during Hill's speech, a student had to be pulled away after starting to hyperventilate.

To give the students an idea of how a tragedy can strike in a second, the ones involved in the campaign were also pulled from their families and friends for 24 hours. They were reunited during the mock funeral.

Multiple agencies participated in the campaign, including the city of Santa Fe Springs, California Highway Patrol, Whittier police, and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, among many others.

"I hope it leaves a lasting impact because it definitely left a lasting impact on me," senior Valeria Restrepo said.
