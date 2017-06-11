NEWS

Man accused of several bank robberies arrested outside Pasadena Wells Fargo

Authorities arrested a suspect in Pasadena believed to be the "Dual Valley Bandit," who is wanted for several bank robberies in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a suspect in Pasadena believed to be the "Dual Valley Bandit," who is wanted for several bank robberies in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

The accused bank robber, 41-year-old Shownee Smith, was taken into custody by Pasadena police on Saturday as he walked out of his latest target: a Wells Fargo bank.

"As officers arrived, they set up on the bank and the subject came out of the bank and he was detained at that point," said Lt. Bill Grisafe of Pasadena police.

Authorities said bank employees hit the panic alarms, and bank security dialed 911.

"On his way out, he was carrying a bag, similar to a backpack, which contained a shotgun and the loss from the robbery," Grisafe added.

People who work in the busy shopping center witnessed the arrest.

"He's a good-looking guy, you know, and it's kind of scary to think it's someone like him, like an average person," said Mary Kassabian, a nearby employee.

Authorities said the Dual Valley Bandit is linked to at least five - possibly as many as 10 - bank robberies.

He's worn a baseball hat and sunglasses each time.

Police said Smith cooperated with officers during his arrest, and they commend the bank tellers for their handling of a tense situation.

"They did everything they're supposed to do and, fortunately, nobody was hurt either inside the bank or outside the bank," Grisafe said.
