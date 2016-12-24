DUI, chase suspect killed in El Monte officer-involved shooting

A chase and DUI suspect, who police said tried to use his car to harm officers, was killed Friday in an officer-involved shooting in El Monte.El Monte police said around 9:35 p.m. an officer tried to stop a mid-sized SUV driven by a man suspected of driving under the influence, but he refused to stop and a chase started around Valley Boulevard and Tyler Avenue.During the chase, the suspect crashed into another car. The suspect then made his way to the intersection of Esto Avenue and Fieldcrest Street. Officers again tried to conduct a felony traffic stop, but the suspect drove to the end of a cul-de-sac, turning his car around and facing the officers.The suspect then began driving toward the officers who were outside of their patrol vehicles. That's when an officer-involved shooting occurred, authorities said.The suspect was struck by gunfire and died at the scene. Three officers had shot at the suspect and none of them were injured.A fourth officer was injured during the chase when he began heading toward it and crashed into another car. Both were treated for minor injuries.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5555. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.