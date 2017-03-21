A suspected DUI driver was arrested early Thursday morning after a brief police chase ended in a five-vehicle crash in Fontana, authorities said.According to the Fontana Police Department, an officer observed a possibly drunk driver at the intersection of Cherry and Baseline avenues shortly before 1:30 a.m. A pursuit began after the driver allegedly sped away.The suspect drove through a red light at Cherry Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, resulting in a collision that also involved four other civilian vehicles, police said.An unknown number of patients were transported to a hospital, authorities said. None of their injuries were said to be life-threatening.The unidentified suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and felony DUI, according to police.