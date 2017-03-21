  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
DUI suspect arrested after police chase ends in 5-vehicle crash in Fontana

The wreckage of a car is seen at a Fontana intersection after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspected DUI driver was arrested early Thursday morning after a brief police chase ended in a five-vehicle crash in Fontana, authorities said.

According to the Fontana Police Department, an officer observed a possibly drunk driver at the intersection of Cherry and Baseline avenues shortly before 1:30 a.m. A pursuit began after the driver allegedly sped away.

The suspect drove through a red light at Cherry Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, resulting in a collision that also involved four other civilian vehicles, police said.

An unknown number of patients were transported to a hospital, authorities said. None of their injuries were said to be life-threatening.

The unidentified suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and felony DUI, according to police.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
