A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Monday night when a DUI suspect slammed into the back of a CHP vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the 55 Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.
The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, just south of Lincoln Avenue, said Officer Monica Posada, a spokeswoman for the CHP.
The officer involved in the incident had pulled over to the right shoulder to help a driver whose vehicle was disabled. The patrolman was seated in his vehicle when it was hit by a 2006 Honda that was traveling at about 65 mph, investigators said.
According to Posada, the officer was transported to a hospital after suffering minor-to-moderate injuries.
Christy Demetriades, 39, of Costa Mesa, sustained major injuries in the collision, according to the CHP. She was hospitalized and arrested on suspicion of DUI.
