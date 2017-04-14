NEWS

DUI suspect held down by Van Nuys residents after crashing, trying to flee

A driver who crashed while allegedly driving under the influence was held down by residents after he tried to flee the scene of the wreck in Van Nuys early Friday morning. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A driver who crashed while allegedly driving under the influence was held down by residents after he tried to flee the scene of the wreck in Van Nuys early Friday morning.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the 6700 block of Hazeltine Avenue. One of the vehicles, a sedan, ended up mangled and wedged up against a home, and the other vehicle, a van, ended up on top of the sidewalk nearby.

The driver of one of the cars tried to flee from the scene following the crash, but area residents held him down until law enforcement arrived, Los Angeles police said. It was not known which car the driver was in.

That driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Three people, described as men in their 30s, were reported to be in critical condition, and a fourth person was reported to be in serious condition, fire officials said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.
