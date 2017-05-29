NEWS

Earthquake with 3.4 magnitude hits Anza area

A preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck 3 miles northeast of Anza on Monday, May 29, 2017.

ANZA, Calif. (KABC) --
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck near Anza in Riverside County on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which had a depth of 8.2 miles, struck 2.5 miles northeast of Anza and about 11.8 miles south-southeast of Idyllwild around noon PT, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

