Earthquake with 3.4 magnitude hits Anza area

ANZA, Calif. (KABC) --An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck near Anza in Riverside County on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor, which had a depth of 8.2 miles, struck 2.5 miles northeast of Anza and about 11.8 miles south-southeast of Idyllwild around noon PT, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Small #earthquake in Anza area captured on @ABC7 Quake Cam https://t.co/O5eKwmrghL pic.twitter.com/mGSf1Bui1V— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 29, 2017