Earthquake with 3.4 magnitude hits Anza area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck near Anza in Riverside County on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor, which had a depth of 8.2 miles, struck 2.5 miles northeast of Anza and about 11.8 miles south-southeast of Idyllwild around noon PT, the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.