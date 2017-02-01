El Camino College Compton on lockdown as nearby shooting investigated

The campus of El Camino College Compton was placed on lockdown for a short time Wednesday afternoon as police searched for three suspects involved in a nearby shooting in Long Beach.The shooting occurred at 68th Street and Gale Avenue, in a residential Long Beach neighborhood about two blocks from the campus.It apparently happened after a traffic accident involving two vehicles. Three males, ages 15-19, were involved in a shooting and then fled the scene toward the area of the east side of the campus.Long Beach police say no one was injured by the gunfire. Multiple bullet casings were left at the scene.The lockdown was lifted by 4:23 p.m.Two crashed vehicles were at the scene and will be towed.The suspects were still outstanding.