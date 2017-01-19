Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is being extradited to the United States, a spokesperson for the Mexican attorney general confirmed to ABC News on Thursday.The spokesperson told the network that Guzman was in the air on Thursday.A Senior U.S. official told the Associated Press that Guzman was already in U.S. custody and was being flown to New York.The convicted Sinaloa cartel boss has been held most recently in a prison near the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.He was recaptured a year ago after making a second brazen jailbreak and had fought extradition since then.