Authorities are searching for a suspect and an Audi SUV he stole after assaulting and trying to abduct an elderly man in Echo Park.The suspect is said to have broken into the 73-year-old victim's garage, grabbed the victim's cellphone and then thrown him in the back of his own car in the 2000 block of Park Drive.The elderly man was able to jump out of the backseat before the suspect sped off with his car.Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 20s.