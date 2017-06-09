Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Arleta

A family and Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help to find an elderly man who has dementia.Miguel Lopez, 77, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. in the 12800 block of Bromwich Street in Arleta. No one saw him leave his home, authorities said.A few days before he went missing, Lopez left his home and was found in North Hollywood by a good Samaritan.The family said Lopez suffers from dementia and has prostate problems, which makes it necessary for him to wear a catheter.He usually visits businesses at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osbourne Street.He has gray hair and hazel eyes, authorities said. Lopez stands 5 feet 9 inches, weighs about 143 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray striped long-sleeve shirt, brown slacks and black slippers.Anyone with more information was urged to call the LAPD Foothill Division at (818) 756-8861. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.