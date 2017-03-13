Elderly pedestrian struck, killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run

An elderly man died after being struck in Van Nuys by a car whose driver fled the scene, police said Monday.The victim, identified as 84-year-old Vahan Khachatryan, was hit shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Burbank Boulevard between Tyrone and Sylmar avenues, according to Officer E. Hansen of the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.Police said Khachatryan was crossing Burbank Boulevard, in an area where there is no crosswalk, when he was struck. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, Hansen said.The car that fled was described as a light-colored, possibly silver, four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda Civic or similar model, he added.Police said the crash would have been the pedestrian's fault and the driver might have faced no charges if he or she had remained at the scene. Now, that driver faces a felony hit-and-run charge.The vehicle likely sustained front-end damage and possibly a broken windshield, according to police.One neighborhood resident said she was not surprised the crash occurred because many pedestrians cross that busy stretch without using a crosswalk.Anyone with information was urged to contact authorities.