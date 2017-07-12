NEWS

Elderly woman punched in face, dragged by Long Beach robbery suspects

Long Beach police are searching for two suspects after an elderly woman was violently robbed near Linden Avenue. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach police are searching for two suspects after an elderly woman was violently robbed near Linden Avenue.

On May 10 at around 9:40 p.m., the 62-year-old woman was walking in the area of 9th Street and Linden Avenue when two men approached her from behind, according to police.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects punching the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground. Another suspect began dragging the woman across the pavement for several feet.

After taking the woman's cell phone, both suspects fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two men are described as dark-complected 20 to 25-year-olds, standing at about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. Both were described as around 160 pounds.

Detectives are asking any residents or other witnesses to contact Detective JJ Johnson at 562-570-5731. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.
