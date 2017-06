EMBED >More News Videos Utility crews work to restore power after an outage in Rancho Cucamonga amid Tuesday's heat wave.

Road closures:

Hiking trails and campground closures:

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for homes in the Holcomb Valley area, as the fire near Big Bear no longer presents a threat to those residences.The evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for homes located on the northeast portion of Holcomb Valley Road and Highway 18. This order was rescinded later in the day.Though the blaze is no longer threatening homes, it is still only 10 percent contained and has charred 1,200 acres as of Wednesday morning.Overnight footage of the fire shows flames burning steadily through tinder-dry brush northeast of Big Bear.Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze Wednesday amid hot conditions, though temperatures will be cooler than Tuesday.Firefighting resources include 66 engines, six water tenders, 24 hand crews, six dozers, four air tankers, nine helicopters and more, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.Highway 18 between Delta Avenue north to the Mitsubishi Plant RoadVan Duesen Canyon roadHolcomb Valley Road East at Highway 183N69 at Hwy 18Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) at Highway 18 to Van Dusen RoadDoble Trail CampgroundTanglewood Group Campground