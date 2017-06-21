NEWS

Mandatory evacuations lifted for homes near Big Bear wildfire

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for homes in the Holcomb Valley area, as the fire near Big Bear no longer presents a threat to those residences.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) --
The evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for homes located on the northeast portion of Holcomb Valley Road and Highway 18. This order was rescinded later in the day.

Though the blaze is no longer threatening homes, it is still only 10 percent contained and has charred 1,200 acres as of Wednesday morning.

Overnight footage of the fire shows flames burning steadily through tinder-dry brush northeast of Big Bear.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze Wednesday amid hot conditions, though temperatures will be cooler than Tuesday.

WATCH: Heat raises wildfire concerns, causes power outage

Utility crews work to restore power after an outage in Rancho Cucamonga amid Tuesday's heat wave.


Firefighting resources include 66 engines, six water tenders, 24 hand crews, six dozers, four air tankers, nine helicopters and more, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

Road closures:
Highway 18 between Delta Avenue north to the Mitsubishi Plant Road
Van Duesen Canyon road
Holcomb Valley Road East at Highway 18
3N69 at Hwy 18

Hiking trails and campground closures:
Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) at Highway 18 to Van Dusen Road
Doble Trail Campground
Tanglewood Group Campground
