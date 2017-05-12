NEWS

Ex-LA County Sheriff Lee Baca asks to remain free during appeals

In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca leaves federal court after he was sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing an FBI investigation. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Attorneys for Lee Baca on Monday filed a request in federal court asking that the former Los Angeles County sheriff be allowed to remain out of custody while his corruption conviction is appealed.

The filing of the request with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means Baca will automatically avoid prison for a slightly longer amount of time. He had previously been scheduled to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday.

MORE: Former LA County Sheriff Lee Baca sentenced to 3 years in prison for obstruction

The ex-sheriff's surrender date has now been postponed until the 9th Circuit panel of judges responds - a process that could take several weeks.

"As the district court and the government acknowledged, Sheriff Baca, who is 75 years old and suffering from Alzheimer's disease, is not a danger to the community nor a flight risk," Baca's attorney, Nathan Hochman, said in a statement. "We have raised numerous such issues, from the district court's complete preclusion of Sheriff Baca's Alzheimer's expert to the district court's unjustified use of an anonymous jury.

EMBED More News Videos

Lee Baca, former sheriff of L.A. County, was sentenced on Friday, May 12, 2017, two months after he was found guilty of obstructing justice, conspiring to obstruct justice and lying to federal authorities.


"We look forward to the Ninth Circuit considering this motion," the statement said.

On Thursday, Baca had asked a lower court to allow him to remain free while his conviction moves through the appeals process. That request was rejected by a judge.

MORE: Audio recordings reveal alleged Baca lies

Baca was convicted in March of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and lying to investigators who were probing the L.A. County jail system he headed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newslos angeles county sheriff's departmentlee bacasentencingFBIcorruptionjailtrialLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Former LA sheriff' Lee Baca denied bond pending appeal
Baca found guilty in retrial on obstruction charges
Witness says ex-LASD sheriff was 'engine of train...then cut us loose'
Former deputy testifies against ex-Sheriff Baca
NEWS
Churchgoers mourn murdered Apple Valley minister
John McCain set for Senate return on Tuesday following cancer diagnosis
World's largest firefighting air tanker arrives in SoCal
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
More News
Top Stories
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
Churchgoers mourn murdered Apple Valley minister
Downtown Disney: 3 stores to be replaced by restaurants
Tequila was flowing like water in Hollywood
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld
Durst former friend testifies about unprovoked attack
3-year-old found on street in North Hills reunited with dad
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
Show More
World's largest firefighting air tanker arrives in SoCal
SoCal Marine killed in Mississippi crash honored
'Dear Chester': Linkin Park pens statement about bandmate's death
ABC 2017 Fall Primetime premieres and schedule
Check to see if your baked beans are included in recall
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos