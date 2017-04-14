  • BREAKING NEWS Vigil underway for slain San Bernardino teacher Karen Smith - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message, Los Angeles seal spotted in Beverly Hills

A photo shows a prank sign posted in Beverly Hills on a median overgrown with about 2 feet of weeds on Friday, April 14, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Official-looking lawn signs with an anti-immigrant message were taken down after they were spotted on a median in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The signs, posted on a median with overgrown weeds at the intersection of Burton Way and Doheny Drive, read: "Landscaping by L.A. City Council: 'We'd rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals.'" L.A.'s seal was in the center of each poster, making it look like the signs belonged to the city.

They were taken down by Friday afternoon.

City Councilman Paul Koretz condemned the signs.

In a statement, Koretz said such messages have been turning up since, in his words: "Donald Trump empowered racists and bigots across the country."

Koretz adds: "The city of Los Angeles will never give in to these types of people."

The sign is the second of its kind to be spotted in Southern California. On April 5, a similar one was posted on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu after the beach municipality proclaimed itself as a sanctuary city.

An official-looking sign, which was later ruled a prank, calling attention to Malibu's status as a sanctuary city.


The sign read: "Official Sanctuary City: Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great! (Boyle Heights, Not So Much)." Malibu called it an unfortunate prank.

A social media website claimed responsibility. It said its rogue work is part of a Republican art movement intended to show that the Los Angeles scene does not belong to the left wing.

It was unclear whether the same people are responsible for the prank in Beverly Hills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newssanctuary citiesimmigrationprankpoliticsrepublicansimmigration reformLos Angeles CountyLos AngelesBeverly Hills
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Council votes to declare Malibu a sanctuary city
NEWS
Chaos erupts in NYC's Penn Station after Amtrak police taser man
Vigil underway for teacher killed in San Bernardino school shooting
Suspect in 2016 SB shooting that killed 3, including 9-year-old, freed
California recycling-fraud sting nets $20K in used containers, 2 arrests
More News
Top Stories
Vigil underway for teacher killed in San Bernardino school shooting
Chaos erupts in NYC's Penn Station after Amtrak police taser man
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
California recycling-fraud sting nets $20K in used containers, 2 arrests
Suspect in 2016 SB shooting that killed 3, including 9-year-old, freed
Montebello district rescinds remaining 100 pink slips for teachers
Firefighters battle blaze in Westlake district home
Show More
Coachella expected to bring $90M in revenue to SoCal desert community
San Bernardino school shooting: 911 audio released
VIDEO: 10-year-old Florida boy with autism arrested at school
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge has sentence commuted
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos