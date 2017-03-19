NEWS

Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run while riding bike home from work

EMBED </>More News Videos

Family members held a candlelight vigil in Anaheim Sunday night to honor a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Family members held a candlelight vigil in Anaheim Sunday night to honor a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Norma Garcia Peralta clutched a photo of her beloved husband, 52-year-old Encarcion Salazar Munoz. She was surrounded by other grieving family members on Ball Road, the street where her husband died.

She thanked everyone for supporting her and showing their love for her husband at the vigil.

"He was an amazing person. A caring person. A loved person," his niece Jaretzi Quintana said.

Munoz was riding his bike home from work around 5:30 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a driver in an SUV.

The hit-and-run suspect's SUV was located by Anaheim police shortly after the deadly crash. The suspect then took off when officers tried to stop him, leading them on a chase that ended in Seal Beach. The suspect crashed the vehicle into a fence at a naval weapons station.

An officer ended up opening fire on the suspect after he got out of the vehicle.

"(A) Seal Beach officer responded. The suspect exited his vehicle. He simulated holding a handgun and the officer discharged his firearm," Sgt. Michael Henderson said.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jason Rocha, was arrested after the shooting. He nor any officers were injured.

Relatives spent time at the memorial during the evening hours and had done so earlier in the day. They said they are focusing on the warm-hearted man everyone called "Chon."

"He was never sad, never. No matter the situation. It was always good with him," his niece Cynthia Salvador said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses. You can donate at gofundme.com/3j27ymw
Related Topics:
newshit and runvigilman killedbicycle crashpolice chaseofficer-involved shootingAnaheimSeal BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Deadly hit-and-run leads to chase, OIS with suspect in Seal Beach
NEWS
Baltimore police search for suspect in firebombing that killed 2 and injured 6
Man found shot to death in Lawndale
President of Uber leaves after 6 months on job
Investigation underway after little girl found unresponsive in Victorville
More News
Top Stories
UCLA advances to Sweet 16 in 79-67 win over Cincinnati
President of Uber leaves after 6 months on job
Man found shot to death in Lawndale
Investigation underway after little girl found unresponsive in Victorville
Boy, 1, survives 25-foot fall into water in Aztec Falls
USC loses against Baylor, 82-78; pushed out of NCAA tourney
Police, teens discuss race relations at NAACP Long Beach event
Show More
Man killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Duarte
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina
Man kills pregnant wife with sword, cites 'hybrid human threat'
Anaheim multi-vehicle crash leaves 11 hospitalized
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritan rescues 2 from dramatic, fiery crash in Cerritos
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina
More Video