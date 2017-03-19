ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Family members held a candlelight vigil in Anaheim Sunday night to honor a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
Norma Garcia Peralta clutched a photo of her beloved husband, 52-year-old Encarcion Salazar Munoz. She was surrounded by other grieving family members on Ball Road, the street where her husband died.
She thanked everyone for supporting her and showing their love for her husband at the vigil.
"He was an amazing person. A caring person. A loved person," his niece Jaretzi Quintana said.
Munoz was riding his bike home from work around 5:30 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a driver in an SUV.
The hit-and-run suspect's SUV was located by Anaheim police shortly after the deadly crash. The suspect then took off when officers tried to stop him, leading them on a chase that ended in Seal Beach. The suspect crashed the vehicle into a fence at a naval weapons station.
An officer ended up opening fire on the suspect after he got out of the vehicle.
"(A) Seal Beach officer responded. The suspect exited his vehicle. He simulated holding a handgun and the officer discharged his firearm," Sgt. Michael Henderson said.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jason Rocha, was arrested after the shooting. He nor any officers were injured.
Relatives spent time at the memorial during the evening hours and had done so earlier in the day. They said they are focusing on the warm-hearted man everyone called "Chon."
"He was never sad, never. No matter the situation. It was always good with him," his niece Cynthia Salvador said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses. You can donate at gofundme.com/3j27ymw