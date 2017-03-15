NEWS

Family of 5-year-old boy pleads with South LA hit-and-run driver to surrender

EMBED </>More News Videos

Family members of a 5-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles pleaded with the driver to surrender during an emotional press conference Wednesday. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Family members of a 5-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles pleaded with the driver to surrender during an emotional press conference Wednesday.

"Think about your nephew. Think about your little brother. Think about your family member, if this were to happen to your family member. You will want that person to come forward ... it's only the right thing to do," said Kimberlyn Lundy, an adult cousin of the victim.

Ronald Neil III was running across 82nd Street at Towne Avenue when he was struck by a green Tahoe or Suburban on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. As the boy was still on the ground, the vehicle struck him a second time before fleeing, according to LAPD Officer Ruben Mendoza.

"Ronald was my baby. I liked to call him Butt Butt. I just want whoever did this to turn yourself in, please," Jaychele Turner, the boy's mother, said through her tears. "Butt Butt was a good kid ... he was doing good in school. I'm just going to miss him."

Watch family members speak at a press conference in the video below.
EMBED More News Videos

Jaychele Turner, the mother of a 5-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday.


Authorities said the young boy died at the hospital with his mother by his side.

Turner said someone told her the boy may have been trying to save or get a dog.

"I know for sure he would not be crossing the street with a friend at all, so he could have been saving a dog or grabbing a neighbor's dog," she said.

One witness, who was standing about 40 feet from the incident, described the driver as a male black, 19 to 25 years old, medium to dark complexion, wearing a gold chain and white T-shirt.

Mendoza said investigators believe the suspect is from the area.

"We want to arrest this individual as soon as possible," he said.

The speed limit in the neighborhood is 25 mph, and police said the driver was going about 45 mph.

A $50,000 reward is offered by the Los Angeles City Council to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to call (877) LAPD-24-7.
Related Topics:
newshit and runchild deathchild killedSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump expected to put brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations
Mischa Barton's lawyer issues warning in 'revenge porn' case
Explosion injures 3 in NoHo, partially rips roof off home
EPA may roll back chemical plant safety rules
More News
Top Stories
Explosion injures 3 in NoHo, partially rips roof off home
Mischa Barton's lawyer issues warning in 'revenge porn' case
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Jogger fights back after terrifying bathroom assault
Suspect shoots himself in Hawthorne robbery
2 people injured in separate shootings on 210 Fwy in Rialto
Shooting leaves 1 dead in residential Sherman Oaks
Show More
Men sentenced to clean zoo for feeding cat to starving dog
Police: Mom arrested for stabbing baby in University Park
White House releases 2005 Trump tax info
LASD to spend $300K to change gun belt metal colors on uniforms
Antelope Valley patients fear loss of health coverage w/ new GOP bill
More News
Top Video
Explosion injures 3 in NoHo, partially rips roof off home
Mischa Barton's lawyer issues warning in 'revenge porn' case
Suspect shoots himself in Hawthorne robbery
Shooting leaves 1 dead in residential Sherman Oaks
More Video