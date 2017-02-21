MISSION HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --Police and family members made an emotional plea for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing from his San Fernando home since Friday.
Elias Rodriguez was last seen Friday afternoon after leaving Cesar Chavez high school, 1001 Arroyo Ave. in San Fernando.
"We just need him to come home and know he's OK," said his mother, Pahola Mascorro. "Please if anyone knows anything, please call."
Eli was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray sweatshirt with "Lakeview" written on it and black sweatpants. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 100 pounds.
"Right now we're using a lot of resources to try to locate Eli," said Lt. Kathleen Burns, head of detectives at LAPD's Mission Division.
Burns noted that Friday was a day of heavy rain in the area. A search helicopter flew over washes in the area and followed them for some distance, but did not spot anything.
She also said there was also an anonymous tip about Eli last being seen Friday night at the Red Line transit station in North Hollywood. She said police have checked video at the station, but have been unable to verify the report or contact the anonymous tipster. His family said he was not familiar with using public transportation.
Officials have also been monitoring his social media accounts and have tried searching for his cellphone signal. The phone has not pinged a cellphone tower in more than a week, Burns said.
She said it is clear to police that this is not a typical teen runaway case.
"Eli has never run away before. This is not common. He's not known to get into trouble or have any problems," Burns said. "He doesn't have a any problems at home. He's a good kid, a good student. This is very unusual for him to be away for this period of time. That's what's making us feel that something's wrong or could possibly be wrong."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD Mission Division at (818) 838-9800.