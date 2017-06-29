NEWS

Family of armed suspect shot by police in Hollywood desperate for answers

The heartbroken family of Santino Trevino, the 20-year-old shot and killed by police in Hollywood left desperate for answers. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The heartbroken family of Santino Trevino, the 20-year-old shot and killed by police in Hollywood, is desperately searching for answers.

"They took him away from me," said Trevino's mother, Ann Cortez. "They took him away from me. I'll never see him again."

A grieving mother desperate for answers after her son was shot and killed by police in a dramatic officer-involved shooting in the heart of Hollywood on June 22.

"How could eight police officers get in through one door and shoot this kid?" said his stepfather, Erfain Cortez.

The LAPD had responded to a dispute between two roommates at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Hillside Avenue around 11 p.m.that night.

Investigators said officers were escorting Trevino in to get his stuff when he suddenly armed himself with a handgun. One officer-involved shooting occurred in the apartment then a second outside on the balcony where Trevino was ordered to drop the gun before he was shot and killed.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

"He never was aggressive," Cortez said. "He was fine, laughed at everything. I have no clue what is going on."

The family said Trevino lived with his roommates for several years, but had recently cut contact with them.

Family members questioned the LAPD's version of the incident and said there was no need to kill Trevino.

"Justice can be served, but is it really being served? Because my brother is gone," said Trevino's sister Arianna Perez.
