  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Family sues LAPD over shooting of 16-year-old in Boyle Heights
EMBED </>More News Videos

The family of Jose Mendez, who was shot and killed by police in Boyle Heights in February 2016, is suing the city, claiming the shooting was unjustified. (KABC)

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was in a stolen car when he was shot and killed by police in Boyle Heights is filing a lawsuit against the city, claiming the shooting was unjustified.

Jose Mendez died on Feb. 6, 2016 after police pulled him over in a stolen Honda on 6th Street.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the vehicle pointed a shotgun at two approaching officers, who then opened fire, hitting him.

Police say they called for medical assistance and tried to save the suspect, but he died at the scene.

Officers said they recovered a loaded 20-gauge shotgun with an illegally shortened barrel and altered stock at the scene.

The Mendez family, however, claims that Jose did not pose a threat to the officers and that video from the scene contradicts some of the information given by officers.

"Brandishing doesn't get you shot," said family attorney Arnoldo Casillas. "It shouldn't get you shot. What we know is that Jose in his conduct did not demonstrate anything that suggested that he was a threat."

Jose Mendez was a student and soccer player at Roosevelt High School.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission issued its findings on the incident that the officers had acted within policy.

The family's attorneys want the FBI to investigate.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingpolice-involved shootinglawsuitlapdBoyle HeightsEast Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Trump Concedes Russia Was Behind Hacking of DNC
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
More News
Top Stories
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted in Fullerton; suspect on the run
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
Amy Adams receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Suspect sought in groping of 15-year-old girl in Brea
$800K+ in narcotics found in truck spare tire in Salton City
Show More
San Pedro teacher arrested for child porn, LAPD says
Colder, more-intense storm set to hit SoCal on Thursday
Anonymous threat to Loyola High School deemed not credible
1 horse euthanized, 2 others injured after big rig crash in Redlands
New Mexico girl was raped, strangled on 10th birthday, autopsy says
More News
Top Video
Much-needed SoCal rain creates muddy mess in foothills
Neighbors trying to help Pico-Union elderly woman in deplorable conditions
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
President Obama delivers farewell address in Chicago
More Video