Family sues LAPD over shooting of 16-year-old in Boyle Heights

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was in a stolen car when he was shot and killed by police in Boyle Heights is filing a lawsuit against the city, claiming the shooting was unjustified.Jose Mendez died on Feb. 6, 2016 after police pulled him over in a stolen Honda on 6th Street.The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the vehicle pointed a shotgun at two approaching officers, who then opened fire, hitting him.Police say they called for medical assistance and tried to save the suspect, but he died at the scene.Officers said they recovered a loaded 20-gauge shotgun with an illegally shortened barrel and altered stock at the scene.The Mendez family, however, claims that Jose did not pose a threat to the officers and that video from the scene contradicts some of the information given by officers."Brandishing doesn't get you shot," said family attorney Arnoldo Casillas. "It shouldn't get you shot. What we know is that Jose in his conduct did not demonstrate anything that suggested that he was a threat."Jose Mendez was a student and soccer player at Roosevelt High School.On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission issued its findings on the incident that the officers had acted within policy.The family's attorneys want the FBI to investigate.