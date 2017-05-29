The family of an 11-year-old girl who nearly drowned want to share their story as a cautionary tale to others who will be celebrating with pool parties over the summer.Ally Hatch returned home Monday, only five days after she nearly lost her life in the pool. Last Wednesday, she was swimming at her grandparents' house in Moreno Valley.Several minutes went by - possibly as much as four to six minutes - before her older sister realized Ally was at the bottom of the pool."She wasn't really breathing and she had her eyes open. I was absolutely terrified and I just kept on telling myself she's not going to die, she's not going to die," Ivy Hatch said.Their mother, Tiffany, said she heard Ivy screaming and saw Ally at the bottom of the pool. Tiffany Hatch jumped into the pool to pull Ally out and their grandfather came out so they could perform CPR on Ally.The family said Ally is a strong swimmer, but want people to know that every minute counts when someone is underwater and knowing CPR is vital.Ally was placed in a medically induced coma for three days. She woke up in a hospital bed on Friday and there isn't much she can remember of the day she nearly drowned.