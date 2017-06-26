NEWS

Fast-moving brush fire burns south of Beaumont

A brush fire broke out just south of Beaumont amid scorching, dry temperatures on Monday, fire officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire broke out just south of Beaumont amid scorching, dry temperatures on Monday, fire officials said.

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling massive Manzanita Fire near Beaumont

The Manzanita Fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near Highway 79 North and Dump Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Cal Fire officials said the cause of the brush fire was a single-car crash. Two people in the vehicle were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The brush fire quickly grew from 125 acres at 4 p.m. to a massive 1,200 acres shortly after 6 p.m., Cal Fire officials said. The blaze remained at 0 percent containment.


Both directions of Highway 79 were closed from Beaumont Avenue to Gilman Springs Road until further notice, according to Cal Fire officials.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for Highland Home, Death Valley and Longhorn roads, as well as Shirleon Drive. Evacuation warnings were also in place for Highland Home Road east of Highway 243, which includes the communities of Poppet Flats and Silent Valley.

A brush fire in Santa Clarita that has burned 760 acres was also sparked by a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Monday, fire crews were making significant progress on that fire.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
