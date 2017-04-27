NEWS

Mission Viejo boy says he is safe after allegedly being taken by father in custodial dispute

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities on Thursday, April 27, 2017, were searching for a missing Mission Viejo boy who was allegedly taken by his father amid a custodial dispute. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities on Thursday contacted a missing Mission Viejo boy and his father after the man allegedly took the 10-year-old amid a custodial dispute.

Ten-year-old Jaime Huerta had been picked up by his father about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Linda Vista Elementary, at 25222 Pericia Drive in Mission Viejo, said Lt. Wayne Rehnelt of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Jaime Zepeda, 33, was supposed to drop off his son at the home of the boy's mother at 7 p.m. but did not show up, the lieutenant said. Zepeda's failure to do so violated a restraining order.


Jaime's mother told authorities that believed Zepeda was heading to Mexico with the boy. A sheriff's spokesperson said the father has never harmed the child in the past and no threats were reported.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's department announced the contact between investigators and both Jaime and Zepeda.

The son reported that he was safe, the department said on Twitter, adding that the agency "believes the pair to be in Mexico."

Jaime is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Adidas shorts, a gray sweater, and black tennis shoes while carrying a blue, gray and black backpack.

Zepeda is said to be Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a gold 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck with California license plate No. 8U71467, or a 1997 Toyota Celica sedan with California plate No. 6FGN527, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the boy or the father is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
newscustodymissing boyorange county sheriff's departmentsearchMission ViejoOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
United reaches 'amicable' settlement with doctor dragged off flight
Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntington Beach; driver arrested for DUI
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn under DOD investigation, had been warned not to take foreign payments
Delaware trooper slaying suspect identified; details released
Doctor dragged off United flight in Chicago reaches settlement
More News
Top Stories
Doctor dragged off United flight in Chicago reaches settlement
Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2 apartment buildings in Westlake
Plan to provide health care to every Californian moves forward
ABC7 photographers risk their lives to cover 1992 LA riots
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntington Beach; driver arrested for DUI
Cop, good Samaritan pull victims from burning car
Show More
Mother wanted for Amber Alert in custody; son safe
Starbucks to open 4-story tourist attraction in Chicago
'Plastic bag' womb could help keep premature babies alive
LA earns 'C' grade in air quality, energy use in UCLA report card
Delaware trooper slaying suspect identified; details released
More News
Top Video
Plan to provide health care to every Californian moves forward
Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2 apartment buildings in Westlake
ABC7 photographers risk their lives to cover 1992 LA riots
Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntington Beach; driver arrested for DUI
More Video