Father killed in front of children in Chicago fireworks accident

A father was killed while checking on a firework that did not appear to explode over the July 4 holiday weekend. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO --
A father was killed on the Fourth of July in a tragic fireworks accident on Chicago's southwest side. Eyewitnesses said he was setting them off in front of his kids.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 42-year-old David Griffin was lighting fireworks in an alley in the 2500-block of West 54th Street in the city's Gage Park neighborhood. His wife said he was with his young children at the time.

When he went to check on a firework that didn't seem to be firing, it blew up in his face as it shot into the air, police and fire officials said.

Griffin was transported to Holy Cross Hospital. He died about 20 minutes after the accident. No one else was hurt.

Fernando Sotelo, Griffin's upstairs neighbor and family friend, said Griffin worked as a security guard and will be remembered as a good father who was always looking out for others.

"It's dangerous around here. When there would be drive-bys, he'd come out and protect us. He was protective over this neighborhood," Sotelo said.

Two other men were badly hurt in separate accidents involving fireworks over the holiday weekend. A man in his 30s suffered a critical injury in the 4300-block of West Cortez Street. The injury was specific to his hand, but bad enough to be considered critical.

A man in his 40s also badly injured his hand Tuesday when a firework blew up as he was handling it in the 4600-block of West Belmont Avenue.
