Father, son killed in Ventura County plane crash identified

The wife and mother of a Calabasas father and son killed in a single-engine plane crash in Ventura County Sunday has confirmed the identities of the two victims, Eyewitness News has learned.

The occupants of the plane were 57-year-old Jim Harlan from Calabasas and his 15-year-old son, Dylan. The coroner has not yet independently released the victims' names.

Dylan was a member of the Burbank Bears Club hockey team, where he had recently made the AAA team.

The plane that the two were aboard, described as a single-engine Piper PA-28, crashed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on private property near the 2700 block of Marvella Court, in an area of Ventura County near Thousand Oaks.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane fly low over the area before the crash. The aircraft clipped at least one power line before it crashed into a horse arena, according to authorities.

No one on the ground was injured.

Authorities did not have immediate information on the likely cause of the crash. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
