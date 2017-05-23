NEWS

FBI, local police serve warrant at La Mirada home

Huntington Beach police assisted the FBI in serving a federal arrest and search warrant in the La Mirada area Tuesday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) --
Huntington Beach police assisted the FBI in serving a federal arrest and search warrant in the La Mirada area Tuesday morning.

Details of the operation were not immediately released. Most of the police activity appeared to surround a home in the 13800 block of Mansa Drive.

An FBI bomb technician was at the scene. In addition to the FBI and Huntington Beach police, California Highway Patrol and La Mirada police were also on scene.

The only information released by Huntington Beach police was that the department's officers were assisting the FBI on a warrant.

A source told Eyewitness News that a search was underway at the Mansa Drive location, and two people were arrested. The arrests were made at a different location.

Area residents told Eyewitness News that they heard rumors of possible drug deals going down in the neighborhood but could not give specifics.
