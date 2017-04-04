NEWS

Fear of deportation on the rise in Los Angeles County, UCLA survey says

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thirty-seven percent of Los Angeles County residents surveyed by UCLA say they're concerned that they, a friend or a family member could be deported. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thirty-seven percent of Los Angeles County residents surveyed by UCLA say they're concerned that they, a friend or a family member could be deported.

It's not just undocumented immigrants who are worried.

In Echo Park, a majority Latino neighborhood, one man said he has a lot of friends for whom he fears daily. "They are hard workers and good people," Charlie Diaz said.

Diaz is among a growing number of residents who are voicing the same concern for their undocumented loved ones.

"I go to a church where maybe 80 percent are illegal, and, you know, we're part of the same congregation," Diaz said. "They're good people. They're good society. They pay taxes."

Latinos made up 43 percent of the UCLA survey sample. They represent the group that is most concerned about deportation, but they're not the only ones.

Thirty-one percent of Asian residents surveyed say they're worried too.

The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs conducted the second annual quality of life study and included immigration questions for the first time this year.

They survey suggests the deportation concerns are not limited to only minority groups.

"Everybody knows somebody," said Zev Yaroslavsky of UCLA.

About 80 percent of the 1,600 people surveyed by UCLA said a friend or family member would be at a greater risk of deportation by enrolling in a government health, education or public housing program.

One man who works in the Echo Park area said he's witnessed the fear in an after-school program for children. "It just kind of spreads like wildfire," said Clyde Wellons. "You just kind of see it on everybody's face."
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationdeportationlatino lifeasian americanpoliticsLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyEcho Park
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
22 companies pull advertising from 'The O'Reilly Factor'
Rent price hike forcing elderly out of homes in OC
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Bill to shut down SoCal Gas Aliso Canyon facility moves forward
More News
Top Stories
Rent price hike forcing elderly out of homes in OC
SB 2 Fwy reopened in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
Bill to shut down SoCal Gas Aliso Canyon facility moves forward
Device uses electricity to disrupt cells, improve brain cancer survival
17 cottages to be restored at Crystal Cove State Park
California murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Cadillac now offering plug-in hybrid luxury sedan CT6
Show More
1 juvenile killed, 2 in critical condition after South LA shooting
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
Deputy misconduct sparks debate on punishment at supervisors' meeting
Thousand Oaks mom believes son was Lou Gehrig in past life
Chris Evans, McKenna Grace discuss upcoming movie 'Gifted'
More News
Top Video
SB 2 Fwy reopened in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
17 cottages to be restored at Crystal Cove State Park
Bill to shut down SoCal Gas Aliso Canyon facility moves forward
More Video