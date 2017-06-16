NEWS

Federal officials conduct raids, serve arrest warrants across SoCal

Federal officials and local agencies conducted federal search and arrest warrants at multiple locations in Southern California on Friday as part of what's being called a "long-term criminal probe." (KABC)

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Federal officials, Homeland Security investigators and officers from several state and local agencies conducted federal search and arrest warrants at multiple locations in Southern California on Friday as part of what's being called a "long-term criminal probe."

Federal raids were conducted in areas such as Los Angeles and Riverside counties, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, as well as in other states, including Nevada.

One person was arrested in the 10700 block of Mendoza Road in Moreno Valley about 7 a.m. Several others in the home were on parole and detained by police.

Two members of the Vagos Motorcycle Club were arrested, according to their attorney, but he could not confirm why.

ICE officials did not immediately disclose details into the arrests but said court documents were expected to be unsealed later in the day with more information.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
