NEWS

Federal officials conduct raids, serve arrest warrants across SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Federal officials and local agencies conducted federal search and arrest warrants at multiple locations in Southern California on Friday as part of what's being called a "long-term criminal probe." (KABC)

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Federal officials, Homeland Security investigators and officers from several state and local agencies conducted federal search and arrest warrants at multiple locations in Southern California on Friday as part of what's being called a "long-term criminal probe."

Federal raids were conducted in areas such as Los Angeles and Riverside counties, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, as well as in other states, including Nevada.

One person was arrested in the 10700 block of Mendoza Road in Moreno Valley about 7 a.m. Several others in the home were on parole and detained by police.

Two members of the Vagos Motorcycle Club were arrested, according to their attorney, but he could not confirm why.

ICE officials did not immediately disclose details into the arrests but said court documents were expected to be unsealed later in the day with more information.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsraidICEarrestLos Angeles CountyRiverside CountyMoreno Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Scalise's vital signs have 'stabilized,' hospital 'encouraged' by 'improvement' in last 36 hours
Minnesota officer acquitted in shooting of Philando Castile
Doctor says Rep. Scalise's vital signs stable
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
More News
Top Stories
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
Doctor says Rep. Scalise's vital signs stable
Santa Ana burglary suspect pulled down from ceiling of 7-Eleven
Trump says he is 'canceling' Obama-era Cuba deal
Funeral honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself guilty of manslaughter
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
Show More
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Amazon buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof arrested
What's the best advice you ever got from your dad?
The best beaches in the U.S. ranked
More News
Top Video
Doctor says Rep. Scalise's vital signs stable
Santa Ana burglary suspect pulled down from ceiling of 7-Eleven
Funeral honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself guilty of manslaughter
More Video