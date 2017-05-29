NEWS

Fire destroys Agua Dulce home, sparks brush fire

Patrol cars at the scene of a small brush fire in Agua Dulce early Monday, May 29, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire that destroyed a home in Agua Dulce early Monday is spreading to brush, prompting a quick response from several firefighters.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a call of the fully involved house fire at about 3 a.m. in the 12600 block of Sierra Highway.

The structure was destroyed and the fire quickly moved to a barn and nearby vegetation, fire officials said.

Within the first hour, the brush fire grew to two acres. Fire crews were at the scene and appeared to get a quick handle on the flames.

Officials said no one was inside the home during the house fire and no injuries were reported.
