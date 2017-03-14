Fire erupts at strip mall in Hollywood, threatens nearby apartment building

#metro change. Due to fire in area Line 206 that boards at Vermont & Fountain will now board at Vermont & Sunset pic.twitter.com/9R0CncUA5B — Christina Salvo (@abc7christina) March 14, 2017

Firefighters were battling dramatic flames at a strip mall in Hollywood on Tuesday morning as the blaze threatened a nearby apartment building.The fire erupted shortly after 4 a.m. in at least one unit at a two-story structure in the 4600 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Flames were also burning along the facade of the commercial building as crews protected the apartment building.No injuries were immediately reported.More than 100 firefighters at the scene were "gaining (the) upper hand on the bulk of the fire" by 4:40 a.m., after it spread to several businesses in the strip mall, a news release said.The cause of the incident was unknown.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.