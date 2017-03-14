NEWS

Fire erupts at strip mall in Hollywood, threatens nearby apartment building

Firefighters battled dramatic flames at a strip mall in Hollywood on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters were battling dramatic flames at a strip mall in Hollywood on Tuesday morning as the blaze threatened a nearby apartment building.

The fire erupted shortly after 4 a.m. in at least one unit at a two-story structure in the 4600 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Flames were also burning along the facade of the commercial building as crews protected the apartment building.

No injuries were immediately reported.


More than 100 firefighters at the scene were "gaining (the) upper hand on the bulk of the fire" by 4:40 a.m., after it spread to several businesses in the strip mall, a news release said.

The cause of the incident was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsfirelos angeles fire departmentfirefightersHollywood
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Congressman allegedly handcuffed at ICE office
Severe winter storm bears down on Northeast
CBO: 14 million more uninsured next year under GOP plan
Month after girls found dead, double murder haunts Indiana town
More News
Top Stories
3.6M earthquake hits Loma Linda, followed by 3.0M near Banning
Nearly 6,000 flights canceled as major blizzard slams Northeast
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize toddler at park
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Balloon therapy could help those w/ chronic sinusitis
Show More
14M to lose coverage under GOP health bill, analysts say
LAUSD to notify 1,600 administrators of possible layoffs
Texas teen charged with capital murder for theater shooting
Queen Mary in dire need of repairs due to age, report finds
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos