Man, 60, dies in Tujunga apartment fire

Firefighters battle a blaze that killed a 60-year-old man at an apartment in Tujunga on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 60-year-old man was killed and a woman injured when fire ripped through a first-floor apartment in Tujunga Saturday night.

Officials say Jesse Arellano, 60, died in the fire at 7053 Greeley St., reported just before 11 p.m.

It took 34 firefighters just 16 minutes to get the flames under control, but not before they tore through three rooms of one apartment in the 26-unit building.

A woman escaped the flames and was brought to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burns, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

No official cause of the fire has been determined. But witnesses told Eyewitness News that the victim may have had a seizure while cooking and that the gas from the stove possibly ignited.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
