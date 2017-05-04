A raging fire tore through a Denny's in Temple City early Thursday morning before being extinguished by firefighters. No injuries were reported.The blaze broke out about 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responding firefighters were met with giant flames, and the structures faade collapsed amid the flames.The fire was knocked down within about 40 minutes, said dispatch supervisor Michael Pittman.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.