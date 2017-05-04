NEWS

Fire rages through Denny's restaurant in Temple City; structure partially collapses

EMBED </>More News Videos

A raging fire tore through a Denny's in Temple City early Thursday, April 4, 2017, before being extinguished by firefighters. (RMG News)

By and ABC7.com staff
TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
A raging fire tore through a Denny's in Temple City early Thursday morning before being extinguished by firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The blaze broke out about 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responding firefighters were met with giant flames, and the structures faade collapsed amid the flames.

The fire was knocked down within about 40 minutes, said dispatch supervisor Michael Pittman.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Related Topics:
newsTemple CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
Trump expected to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
Officer saves a young child from drowning
Prince Philip to step down from public duties in fall: Buckingham Palace
More News
Top Stories
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties
Alanis Morissette's former manager sentenced for stealing from her
Officer saves a young child from drowning
Bright Futures schools in Inland Empire barred from getting new students
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
USC program helps LA students with full scholarships
Show More
Body found in Gardena near site of earlier triple shooting
LA council candidate Bray-Ali taking fire over flag-burning comments
American Airlines plans to make seating even tighter
Ex-Mission Hills Catholic school teacher accused of sex w/ students
Federal agents arrest 2 in alleged $2M Santa Ana EBT scam
More News
Top Video
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Bright Futures schools in Inland Empire barred from getting new students
Officer saves a young child from drowning
USC program helps LA students with full scholarships
More Video