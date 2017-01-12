Firefighters on Thursday morning were battling a stubborn fire that erupted at an Orange County Fire Authority station in Buena Park.The blaze began about 3:40 a.m. at Station 61 in the 8000 block of Western Avenue, according to the agency. News video showed firefighters dousing massive flames burning inside the single-story structure.No injuries were reported in the fire, which had not been completely extinguished about two hours after it began.A truck that was parked inside the building was destroyed, according to the fire authority.The cause of the incident was not immediately known.