A 29-year-old Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter died Monday morning, two days after he fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown, officials said."The LAFD is heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our members, Firefighter Kelly Wong," the agency said in a statement.The incident occurred about 9:43 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Main Street. Wong was treated by his fellow firefighters at the scene and transported to a nearby trauma center.