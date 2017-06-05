NEWS

Firefighter, 29, dies 2 days after fall from aerial ladder in downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighter Kelly Wong, left, died from injuries he suffered from falling during a training exercise in downtown L.A.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 29-year-old Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter died Monday morning, two days after he fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown, officials said.

"The LAFD is heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our members, Firefighter Kelly Wong," the agency said in a statement.

The incident occurred about 9:43 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Main Street. Wong was treated by his fellow firefighters at the scene and transported to a nearby trauma center.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
